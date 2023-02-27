Michigan residents invited to discuss internet access, affordability at Charlotte event

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - People across the state will be able to provide comments on how to spend $1.6 billion in broadband funding as the Michigan High-Speed Internet Office continues its “MI-Connected Future” listening tour.

Background: Statewide listening tour focuses on high-speed internet funding needs in Michigan

The Michigan High-Speed Internet Office (MIHI) is coming to Charlotte and wants to hear from residents about what might be keeping them and their neighbors from accessing the internet. The first listening session will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Eaton RESA.

A second session will be held in Lansing on March 2, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Lansing Community College’s West Campus.

You can register for the events on Michigan’s official website.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.