Michigan residents invited to discuss internet access, affordability at Charlotte event

Is internet service in your area unaffordable?
(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - People across the state will be able to provide comments on how to spend $1.6 billion in broadband funding as the Michigan High-Speed Internet Office continues its “MI-Connected Future” listening tour.

Background: Statewide listening tour focuses on high-speed internet funding needs in Michigan

The Michigan High-Speed Internet Office (MIHI) is coming to Charlotte and wants to hear from residents about what might be keeping them and their neighbors from accessing the internet. The first listening session will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Eaton RESA.

A second session will be held in Lansing on March 2, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Lansing Community College’s West Campus.

You can register for the events on Michigan’s official website.

