Making meal prepping easier

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Katie a is Registered Dietitian, Mom, and Mealtime Negotiator who is on a mission to make mealtime happier, healthier, and easier with small children.

She stopped by Studio 10 to break down meal prepping for the family.

Katie says prepping snacks, produce, and protein are key to meal preps.

When it comes to snacks, Katie suggests that you purchase snacks that come pre-portioned or portion them yourself to avoid mindless eating.

It’s important to include veggies as sides in any meal, so Katies says that you can wash, chop and pre portion your greens to make it easier to add to a meal during the week.

For the protein like ground beef, which can be used in so many different ways, Katie likes cooking it in the beginning of the week and using it for meals like tacos, pasta, burgers the list goes on and on.

For more beef recipes check out: https://www.mibeef.org/recipes/collection/10009/30-minutes-or-less

And to learn more about Katie at Mom 2 Mom nutrition: https://momtomomnutrition.com/food-and-recipes/meal-planning/

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.