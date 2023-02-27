Lansing Roller Derby gets competition ready

By Claudia Sella
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Roller Derby is getting competition ready.

Have a competitive edge? Or simply want a new sport to try? Well lace up those skates because the Lansing Roller Derby is getting ready for competition season.

You can find more information at their website.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police stop car going 156 mph on I-496
Man hospitalized after shots were fired in Lansing
Missing Michigan man found by police
Herb Oedel, 97, has decided to retire from skiing after hitting for slopes for 90 years.
97-year-old skier retires after hitting the slopes for one last time: ‘It has been a great run’
Grand Ledge Highway reopens after car fire

Latest News

drama therapy
Shining the spotlight on drama therapy
“Understanding the role of whales in the carbon cycle is a dynamic and emerging field that may...
Exploring secrets of the whale at the Wharton Center
Fish Fry Fridays are back! Find out where
Black Violin
Meet the musician behind ‘Black Violin’