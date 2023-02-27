Kindergartner allegedly inspired by horror film brings knife to school, investigators say

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office says a 7-year-old student brought a knife to school. When...
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office says a 7-year-old student brought a knife to school. When asked why, the student allegedly threatened their fellow classmates and teacher.(Sumter Counter Sheriff's Office)
By Marcus Flowers, Nevin Smith and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities in South Carolina say the “Chucky” horror film franchise allegedly inspired a 7-year-old student to bring a knife to school and threaten others.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a 7-year-old kindergartner brought a knife Wednesday to Cherryvale Elementary in their backpack. The knife was a 12-inch stainless steel kitchen knife with a 7-inch blade, WIS reports.

The sheriff’s office says a teacher noticed the knife in the student’s backpack when they opened it. The principal was notified and the blade confiscated.

Investigators say the student did not brandish the knife.

During a conversation with the principal and the school resource officer, the student allegedly said they intended to stab teachers and students in the heart to kill them. The sheriff’s office said Friday the student also said they intended to stab a student that had been “picking” on them.

The student allegedly told school administrators they knew how to stab their classmates and teachers by watching the movie “Chucky.”

Investigators say the student’s age prevents criminal charges. A child may not be detained by law enforcement before the age of 11 without a family court order.

The sheriff’s office said they have not been made aware of any previous warning signs from staff or faculty that would’ve promoted preventative measures. Further student disciplinary measures will be addressed by the Sumter School District.

An additional investigation is underway to learn how the child gained access to the knife and if any negligence was involved on the part of the parent(s) or guardian(s). The sheriff’s office says if negligence is determined, additional charges may be applied.

The incident is also being referred to the Department of Social Services for additional follow-up with the child and family.

“We will do everything within our power to protect our children from harm. At the same time, we support school and DSS officials as they work to balance discipline and compassion with all children,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man hospitalized after shots were fired in Lansing
Missing Michigan man found by police
Michigan State Police stop car going 156 mph on I-496
Herb Oedel, 97, has decided to retire from skiing after hitting for slopes for 90 years.
97-year-old skier retires after hitting the slopes for one last time: ‘It has been a great run’
Roads reopened in Delhi Township after car crash

Latest News

Sports Sunday: MSU Hockey takes on Notre Dame in Big Ten Tournament
Sports Sunday: MSU Hockey takes on Notre Dame in Big Ten Tournament
Lansing Center hosts MSU Community Healing Event
Lansing Center hosts MSU Community Healing Event
Michigan State Police stop car going 156 mph on I-496
People gathered at the Lansing Center on Sunday for a community healing event
MSU Community Healing Event at Lansing Center