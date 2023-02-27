Icy mix kicks off the week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has a look at the forecast as February wraps up this week and Maureen Halliday has a look at Monday’s headlines.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for February 27, 2023

Average High: 37º Average Low 21º

Lansing Record High: 64° 1867

Lansing Record Low: -20° 1994

Jackson Record High: 67º 1976

Jackson Record Low: -15º 2015

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.