First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -First Alert: A storm system moving towards the Great Lakes will bring heavy rainfall and wind gusts near 40 MPH today. The precipitation begins between 6 and 10 A.M. across Mid-Michigan. A brief period of an hour or two at the start of the precipitation we will likely have a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. Be alert to changing road conditions this morning. By noon the precipitation south of M-21 should just be rain. Farther to the north in places like Alma and Mt. Pleasant a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain is expected through the day. High temperatures today will be in the upper 30s to near 40º in the Lansing and Jackson areas.

Tonight a few rain showers are possible before midnight. Lows temperatures tonight will be in the low 30s. Tuesday starts under the clouds, but some clearing is expected in the afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 40s. We have the chance of rain again Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s. Thursday will be a quiet day with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. We are closely monitoring the chance of accumulating snow in the area on Friday.

***If you are a regular user of the WILX News 10 App you may have noticed a change on the Weather Tab. The WILX News App will now take you to the First Alert Weather app for the latest information. If you do not have our First Alert Weather app on your phone or tablet search and download “WILX Weather” on Google Play or the Apple App Store***

ALMANAC INFORMATION for February 27, 2023

Average High: 37º Average Low 21º

Lansing Record High: 64° 1867

Lansing Record Low: -20° 1994

Jackson Record High: 67º 1976

Jackson Record Low: -15º 2015

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.