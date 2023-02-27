Counseling options available for MSU community following ice storm

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University updated support resources available for students, faculty, staff, parents and families.

To assist with transportation needs, Current CATA schedules are available online here.

For students - Crisis counseling options (updated 9:30 a.m., Feb. 24)

24/7 virtual crisis counseling is available. Students can call CAPS at (517) 355-8270 and press “1″ at the prompt to speak with a crisis counselor any time. Additional crisis resources are available on the CAPS Crisis page.

CAPS will be available for student counseling in Olin Health Center (463 E Circle Dr) from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20 - Friday, Feb. 24.

Counseling services will not be available at the Hannah Community Center on Friday, Feb. 24.

Counselors will be available in the Student Services Building, Room 110 Friday, Feb. 24

MSU Health Care Psychiatry is offering free services to the campus community. The clinic is located at 909 Wilson Road, Room B119. Call 517-353-3070 Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Uwill | Crisis Resources for students

1-1 Support: Teletherapy: Through a partnership with Uwill, students receive free immediate access to teletherapy with a therapist of their choice. Students are able to select a therapist based on their preferences, with day, night and weekend availability. Create a profile with your MSU Net ID email and book your first session in just minutes.

Support Webinar now available on-demand: Developing Resilience in the Wake of Tragedy

A small support group to create a safe space to process your emotional experience in the wake of this week’s tragic campus event. These small group support sessions are limited to twelve participants per session and are open to all Michigan State University students. Attendees are encouraged to participate and engage during these sessions.



Student Support Group: Friday 12 - 1 p.m.



Psychiatry options for students CAPS Psychiatry



For students enrolled in the MSU BCN student plan

Access virtual care visits for mental health through Blue Cross Online Visits℠. Board-certified psychiatrists are available for a face-to-face, online visit from anywhere.

ThrivingCampus has updated their system so that users can filter for community providers who are available to offer crisis services to the MSU community. Students, staff, faculty, families and community members can access the website at msu.thrivingcampus.com at any time to see off-campus mental health care options. Filters by identity, practice area, insurance and other factors are also available.

The MSU Center for Survivors will be holding Healing through Yoga, a virtual, drop-in, trauma-informed yoga practice to promote healing and wellness. The session will be held March 16 through April 27, on Thursdays at 3 pm. It is open to students, staff, faculty and community members.

Department of Forestry tree experts will be offering a series of guided nature walks to help Spartans explore nature, find peace and continue to heal. For questions or more details, please call the Department of Forestry at (517) 355-0090 or email Lauren Noel.

Self-guided resources, such as soothing breathing techniques, progressive muscle relaxation and others are available on the CAPS Resources page.

Resource Guide For Students: Managing Your Distress After a Tragic Event

Webinar: Jim Henry, Ph.D. – Responding to the Tragic Events at MSUJim Henry, Ph.D., has led the trauma responses in Oxford, Michigan following the tragic school shooting in 2021. He has directed over 6,000 trauma assessments at WMU Children’s Trauma Assessment Center and trained over 150,000 professionals, parents and community members on trauma and resiliency. Dr. Henry has been providing webinars for Spartan faculty, families and students this week. If you were unable to attend the live webinar for parents, we highly recommend viewing the recording of that session.

Students can withdraw from the university for medical reasons, including mental health. For more information visit ossa.msu.edu/medical-leave

Families - Counseling and Psychiatric Services also has a guide for families to help support their student. In addition, virtual and in-person listening sessions are available through Wednesday, Feb. 22.

All Employees - Counseling and Psychiatric Services has webpage dedicated to supporting employees. Spartan Resilience Training Program Reflect and Connect Sessions are being offered for MSU faculty, staff and graduate students. Please register for a date and time that works for you.

Faculty - Resources for teaching after a crisis are available on #iteachmsu playlist. The Office of the Provost developed a 6-Step Approach to Starting Class.

A recording of the webinar Rebuilding Hope: Teaching in the Aftermath, presented by Alyssa Hadley Dunn, is now available. Dunn was joined by Chris Rozman from MSU Police who spoke about campus safety.

Staff -The Office of Human Resources developed a toolkit to assist supervisors in the transition to standard operations.

