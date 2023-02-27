City of Hillsdale accepting debris drop-off following ice storm

(wtvg)
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Hillsdale’s Brush Drop-off Site, located at 149 Waterworks Ave., is open Monday for residents to drop off brush as they clean up their properties from last week’s ice storm.

Any brush intended for disposal must be less than eight feet (8′) in length and eight inches (8″) in diameter. No tree stumps will be accepted.

Hours are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., closed Saturday and Sunday. Proof of residency is required; please check in at the Department of Public Services Office upon arrival.

A special brush collection has not been scheduled at this time.

Questions? Call 517-437-6490.

