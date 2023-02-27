Car fire closes section Grand Ledge Highway

ONEIDA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A section of Grand Ledge Highway is closed due to a car fire.

The area between Cochran and Benton Road on Grand Ledge Highway is shut down. Officials said that this is due to a car fire. This is right on the border of Oneida and Roxand Townships. Authorities said first responders are on the scene.

Anyone driving towards the area should avoid it.

News 10 will keep you updated when we find more information.

