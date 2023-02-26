LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People gathered at The Lansing Center for a Community Healing Event.

On Sunday, Feb. 26, fellow Spartan and leadership coach Matthew Anderson is guiding people through an afternoon of healing at the Lansing Center from 1 to 5 p.m. Anderson said he chose an off-campus location so residents from any surrounding community can come together on equal ground.

It’s important to Anderson that attendees know the event is not a rally for some kind of reform or change; it’s a chance to connect. He said his intention is for people to find peace.

Background: WATCH LIVE: MSU Community Healing Event

