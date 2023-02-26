Police continue search for missing Michigan man

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel and Taylor Gattoni
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NAPOLEON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police continued their search for a missing 81-year-old man who was last seen in Ohio.

Police in Toledo Ohio said they are searching for 81-year-old Indra Jha, from Napoleon Township, Michigan. Officials said he was last seen driving a blue Honda CRV near a high-level bridge near Toledo.

It is reported that Jha suffers from dementia.

If you have any information you can call or text crime stoppers at 419-255-1111.

