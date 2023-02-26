Police continue search for missing Michigan man

NAPOLEON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police continued their search for a missing 81-year-old man who was last seen in Ohio.

Police in Toledo Ohio said they are searching for 81-year-old Indra Jha, from Napoleon Township, Michigan. Officials said he was last seen driving a blue Honda CRV near a high-level bridge near Toledo.

It is reported that Jha suffers from dementia.

If you have any information you can call or text crime stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Missing Adult: Indra Jha, 81, is missing from Napoleon Twp, MI. His vehicle was near the High Level Bridge approximately 30 minutes ago. He does suffer from dementia. Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. #toleodpolice pic.twitter.com/CsTStrzg9D — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) February 25, 2023

