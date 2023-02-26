Hagemann Sets Career High in Dominating Win over Penn State, 80-65

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (MSU Athletics) - Sophomore guard DeeDee Hagemann set a new career high with 20 points, as the MSU women’s basketball team ended the regular season with an 80-65 win over Penn State at the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday afternoon.

With the win, the Spartans have now won two in a row and improve to 15-13 overall and 7-10 in Big Ten action. Penn State falls to 13-16 overall and 4-14 in league contests.

Hagemann led the way with 20 points, adding six rebounds and three assists. Graduate guard Kamaria McDaniel also scored in double figures with 12 points, while senior forward Taiyier Parks scored 11 points off the bench.

Penn State was led by 27 points from Shay Ciezki.

MSU did not trail in the game and took as big a lead as 22 points in the second period.

The Spartans used a 8-0 run to jump out to a 11-3 lead. Penn State went 1-for-11 as part of a mid-quarter slump. Freshman guard Theryn Hallock made use of her minutes scoring seven points in two minutes. Michigan State lead after the first quarter 23-14.

In the second quarter, the Spartans took their first double-digit lead 25-14 after a pair of Parks free throws. Michigan State held Penn State scoreless for over two minutes to open up a 33-19 advantage. MSU took advantage of the momentum to make it a 9-0 run, leading to a PSU timeout at the 4:32 mark. The Lady Lions used a 8-0 run of their own to trim it to a 43-30 MSU lead at the half.

Penn State started hot in the second half, cutting it to a 53-42 at the first media timeout. In the tightly-contested period, Penn State out-scored Michigan State 19-16. Despite the resurgence of the Lady Lion offense, the Spartans did not relinquish their double-digit lead. Hagemann and Joiner led the way for MSU both scoring five points.

In the fourth quarter, Penn State scored six of the first eight points of the period to make it a 61-55 Spartan lead at the 8:05 mark. An old-fashioned 3-point play from Hagemann returned the double-digit lead for MSU, 67-57. The Spartans put the game out of reach for good with a 10-0 run. Down the stretch, MSU went 8-for-10 from the charity stripe to close out the game.

Michigan State will now prepare for the 2023 Big Ten Tournament March 1-5 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The bracket will be announced on Sunday, Feb. 26.

