Accident leads to road closure in Delhi Township

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The intersection of College and Howell Roads is closed due to an incident.

Officials said that the intersection bordering Delhi, Aurelius, Vevay, and Alaiedon counties was closed due to a car accident. That is on the intersection of College and Howell Roads. Authorities said that if someone is heading that way make sure they avoid the area.

