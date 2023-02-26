Accident leads to road closure in Delhi Township

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The intersection of College and Howell Roads is closed due to an incident.

Officials said that the intersection bordering Delhi, Aurelius, Vevay, and Alaiedon counties was closed due to a car accident. That is on the intersection of College and Howell Roads. Authorities said that if someone is heading that way make sure they avoid the area.

