4 people die, 4 hurt in St. Louis car accident

An early morning accident near Forest Park has left four dead and four more injured.
By Amanda Alvarado and Rheanna Wachter
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - Four people died after their car crashed into another vehicle and drove off of an overpass in St. Louis.

Four others were injured, KMOV reports.

The accident happened just before 2 a.m. on Sunday near the intersection of South Grand Boulevard and Forest Park Parkway.

All four passengers of the car that drove off of the overpass were pronounced dead at the scene.

One person is in critical condition, one person is in serious condition and two others are in stable condition.

The names of the victims in the crash were not immediately released Sunday.

