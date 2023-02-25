Spartython returns for 15th year

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University’s annual ten-hour dance marathon returned Saturday, and students didn’t disappoint with their moves.

Staying true to this year’s theme, smiling flower balloons, tie dye tablecloths and other monikers of the “groovy” era donned the walls of the IM Circle - the Spartython homebase.

When they sign up, Spartython participants taken on a challenge to stay on their feet from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. While they play games and spontaneously break into line dances, they encourage their friends and family to donate to Sparrow Children’s Center - a Children’s Miracle Network hospital. Last year, students raised more than $32,000 for Sparrow, but Spartython President Maddy Fleury hopes to top that number.

Spartython came back to campus almost two weeks after an active shooter took the lives of three students, and critically injured five others. Though campus may not feel the same, Fleury said the dance marathon was an opportunity for students to be together in a positive environment.

“Now more than ever we need people,” she said. “We need people to cope with, to lean on, and we need to stand together and help the victims of the incident that happened just a couple weeks ago, and they are at Sparrow, so the more support we can provide that hospital the better.”

This year’s Spartython was MSU freshman Maya Dickhudt’s first. She said it feels good to get back to campus events, while doing her part to help children in need at Sparrow.

“It’s definitely a comfort,” she said. “At the end of the day, you’re helping out, and it’s for children, so it feels good, and it makes you feel good, and it’s just a great thing.”

For just under a decade, Heidi McGowan has come to Spartython to watch students give to a cause that’s close to her heart. McGowan’s son, Garrett, was the Children’s Miracle Network’s miracle child of 2015. She said the care they received at Sparrow was unlike anything her family had experienced at other healthcare institutions.

Garrett died last December at the age of 20, and McGowan felt it was only right to return to Spartython to share her story with MSU students and represent her son at one of his favorite events.

“What these girls and men do here - and students - to raise money for Sparrow, is unbelievable,” she said.

Fleury said fundraising doesn’t have to stop when the dancing does. Spartython has been hosting donation events over the last several months, and she encourages people to give to Sparrow Children’s Center even after the marathon is over.

