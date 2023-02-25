Portland St. Patrick’s hands Dansville their second loss

PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - The Portland St. Patrick Shamrocks looked to defend their home against the Dansville Aggies, who came into Friday’s games with an 18-1 record.

The Shamrocks held Megan Zeitz, who missed a three-pointer to tie as time expired, back though on their way to a 39-36 win to hand the Aggies their second loss.

