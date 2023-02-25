Plumbers overwhelmed with calls as Mid-Michigan sees power outages, freezing temperatures

(Gray Media)
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of mid-Michigan homes are still without power due to downed trees and power lines from Wednesday’s ice storm.

Read: Winter storm knocks out power to hundreds of thousands of Michiganders

With temperatures below freezing, many are worried about their water pipes, especially those along outside walls. If they freeze up, they can burst, causing water damage throughout the home.

The storm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands across the state, with the city of Jackson being hit hard. Plumbers report being extremely busy Friday and said many people are waiting for help.

Plumbers suggest leaving faucets dripping to keep water running through pipes.

Related:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coach Harbaugh lends a hand in clearing Ann Arbor road during ice storm
Hundreds of thousands of Michiganders remain without power
1 MSU student discharged from hospital
Authorities urge Michiganders to stay off roads due to icy, hazardous conditions
Authorities urge Michiganders to stay off roads due to icy, hazardous conditions
A man from Indiana was critically injured in a Feb. 22, 2023 collision on US-12 in Berrien...
Man critically injured in collision involving semi truck on US-12

Latest News

Hundreds of thousands of Michiganders remain without power
Residents who suspect they may be experiencing CO poisoning or have a CO detector alarm going...
Michigan Health Department warns of carbon monoxide risks during power outages
Mourners have come by to leave their own remembrances at the feet of the Sparty statue, or the...
Lansing Center to host community healing event in wake of MSU shooting
Mid-Michigan churches host fish fries for Lent season