Plumbers overwhelmed with calls as Mid-Michigan sees power outages, freezing temperatures

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of mid-Michigan homes are still without power due to downed trees and power lines from Wednesday’s ice storm.

Read: Winter storm knocks out power to hundreds of thousands of Michiganders

With temperatures below freezing, many are worried about their water pipes, especially those along outside walls. If they freeze up, they can burst, causing water damage throughout the home.

The storm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands across the state, with the city of Jackson being hit hard. Plumbers report being extremely busy Friday and said many people are waiting for help.

Plumbers suggest leaving faucets dripping to keep water running through pipes.

Related:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.