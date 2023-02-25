Okemos tops East Lansing behind Torbet’s 22

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Okemos hosted East Lansing in the first of a home-and-home series Friday.

The Wolves trailed by five heading into the 4th quarter, but freshman K.J. Torbert rose to the occasion with 22 points, 16 of them coming in the final frame to help Okemos win 57-48.

The two meet again Monday at East Lansing, a makeup from Feb. 14th.

