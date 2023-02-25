Okemos tops East Lansing behind Torbet’s 22

K.J. Torbert scored 16 of his 22 points in the 4th quarter
Okemos holds off East Lansing at home
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Okemos hosted East Lansing in the first of a home-and-home series Friday.

The Wolves trailed by five heading into the 4th quarter, but freshman K.J. Torbert rose to the occasion with 22 points, 16 of them coming in the final frame to help Okemos win 57-48.

The two meet again Monday at East Lansing, a makeup from Feb. 14th.

