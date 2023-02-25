Michigan Health Department warns of carbon monoxide risks during power outages

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is urging residents impacted by winter storm power outages to take precautions to prevent carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning.

Alternative heating or power sources - such as gas-powered generators, kerosene or propane heaters - can cause carbon monoxide poisoning when not used properly.

CO is an odorless, tasteless, and invisible gas that can be lethal when inhaled in enclosed spaces. MDHHS advises residents to install CO detectors, place generators at least 20 feet from homes and never run gasoline or propane heaters or grills inside or in unventilated areas.

Symptoms of CO poisoning include headache, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, and confusion.

Residents who suspect they may be experiencing CO poisoning or have a CO detector alarm going off should go outside immediately and then call 911.

More information on CO poisoning can be found on the MDHHS website and on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

