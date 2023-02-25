Mason defeats Williamston 59-45

Mason improved to 17-2 on the season with the win
Mason handles Williamston, moves to 17-2
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Mason boys basketball team defeated Williamston 59-45 at Mason Friday night.

The Bulldogs already clinched the CAAC Red title earlier this season.

Mason improved to 17-2 on the season with the win. They next host Adrian Saturday, February 25.

Williamston fell to 5-16 in the loss. They play next at home against Battle Creek Pennfield on Tuesday, February 28.

