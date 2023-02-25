Man hospitalized after shots were fired in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man was sent to the hospital Saturday once he was found limping in Lansing after shots were fired.

Lansing Police told News 10 that shots were fired on West Edgwood near Washington Avenue at 3:40 a.m. According to Authorities, when police arrived they found a 31-year-old man limping around. He was then taken to the hospital and is said to be recovering.

Officials said they do not believe this was random and there is no ongoing public concern.

