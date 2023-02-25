L.C. Cougars win over Portland, clinch CAAC White title

Lansing Catholic celebrated senior night in grand style
Lansing Catholic girls capture outright CAAC-White title
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Catholic celebrated senior night in grand style with a 60 to 36 domination of rival Portland to wrap up the CAAC White championship. 

It was actually junior Leah Richards who led the scoring parade with 27 points as the Cougars ran their season record to 17-and-5 and they finish a perfect 8-and-0 in the conference and head into next week’s districts riding great momentum, having won 15 of their last 16 games.

