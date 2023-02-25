Lansing Sexton plays spoiler with overtime win over Ionia

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pint-sized freshman guard Keyshawn Summerville has been making big plays all year for Lansing Sexton and the diminutive youngster made his biggest play in this one, scoring on a drive with 3 seconds left in overtime, drawing the foul and hitting the game deciding free throw as the J-Dubbs upset co-league leader Ionia 68 to 67.

Summerville finished with 16 points and junior Hurley Young scored 22 points to move Sexton to 7-and-3 in the CAACH White, one game behind second place Ionia.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.