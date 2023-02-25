Lansing Sexton plays spoiler with overtime win over Ionia

Freshman Keyshawn Summerville finished with 16
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pint-sized freshman guard Keyshawn Summerville has been making big plays all year for Lansing Sexton and the diminutive youngster made his biggest play in this one, scoring on a drive with 3 seconds left in overtime, drawing the foul and hitting the game deciding free throw as the J-Dubbs upset co-league leader Ionia 68 to 67. 

Summerville finished with 16 points and junior Hurley Young scored 22 points to move Sexton to 7-and-3 in the CAACH White, one game behind second place Ionia.

