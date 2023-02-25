Lansing Center to host community healing event in wake of MSU shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Almost two weeks after the mass shooting on Michigan State University’s campus, memorials are overflowing with flowers, candles and stuffed animals.

Mourners have come by to leave their own remembrances at the feet of the Sparty statue, or the base of the MSU Rock, which has been painted with the names of all three active shooter victims: Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner.

On Sunday, Feb. 26, fellow Spartan and leadership coach Matthew Anderson is guiding people through an afternoon of healing at the Lansing Center from 1 to 5 p.m. Anderson said he chose an off-campus location so residents from any surrounding community can come together on equal ground.

It’s important to Anderson that attendees know the event is not a rally for some kind of reform or change; it’s a chance to connect. He said his intention is for people to find peace.

“We’re going to feel our feelings, and we’re also going to be ready to move ourselves forward, for those of us who are, and for those of us who want to, and for those of us who will be ready, when we’re ready,” he said.

When MSU Senior Addy Brown first heard about Sunday’s event, she said she made the decision to attend almost immediately. She believes people feel comfort in knowing that others are facing the same struggle as their own.

Being on campus every day, she knows firsthand that the campus community is dealing with intense feelings of grief. Last week’s events have been replaying in her mind as well.

“People choose to come to Michigan State; people want to come here, and they build a home, and they build a relationship, and then someone comes in and just rips that right away from you,” she said. “I feel like everyone just feels like, how could someone do this?”

Brown said she hopes the community healing event can offer an opportunity for growth. Anderson said he’d like people to leave feeling uplifted, and with a newfound sense of community.

Related:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.