Laingsburg beats Potterville to stay undefeated
The Wolfpack is 19-0
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - It was all Wolfpack from the tip in Laingsburg.
The home team took the opening tip and scored within seconds on their way to a 66-44 win over the Potterville Vikings Friday.
With the win, the Wolfpack stay undefeated; their record is now 19-0.
