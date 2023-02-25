Laingsburg beats Potterville to stay undefeated

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - It was all Wolfpack from the tip in Laingsburg.

The home team took the opening tip and scored within seconds on their way to a 66-44 win over the Potterville Vikings Friday.

With the win, the Wolfpack stay undefeated; their record is now 19-0.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.