Jackson Northwest girls defeat Battle Creek Pennfield 65-38

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Northwest girls basketball team continued their dominant season Friday night, winning at home 65-38 against Battle Creek Pennfield. The Mounties also celebrated their five seniors for their last home game.

The Mounties improved to 20-2 in the blowout victory. The Northwest girls will begin their playoff push against Mason on March 1st.

Battle Creek Pennfield fell to 8-14 with the loss. They next play on the road against Marshall on Monday, February 27.

