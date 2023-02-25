Jackson Northwest girls defeat Battle Creek Pennfield 65-38

By Kellan Buddy
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Northwest girls basketball team continued their dominant season Friday night, winning at home 65-38 against Battle Creek Pennfield. The Mounties also celebrated their five seniors for their last home game.

The Mounties improved to 20-2 in the blowout victory. The Northwest girls will begin their playoff push against Mason on March 1st.

Battle Creek Pennfield fell to 8-14 with the loss. They next play on the road against Marshall on Monday, February 27.

