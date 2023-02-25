Charlotte takes down Eaton Rapids for CAAC-White title

It’s the first league championship for Charlotte in 31 years
Charlotte beats Eaton Rapids, wins first CAAC-White in 31 years
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The Charlotte Orioles honored championship teams of the past and former coach Steve Ernst then went out and played like champions in a 68 to 49 victory over Eaton Rapids. 

The win wrapped up the CAAC White Championship; the Orioles won it outright with Ionia’s loss to Lansing Sexton. 

It’s the first league championship for Charlotte in 31 years.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials at the Saint Louis Zoo said a bear escaped its enclosure for a second time.
Bear escapes zoo enclosure for 2nd time this month, prompting lockdown
Coach Harbaugh lends a hand in clearing Ann Arbor road during ice storm
A Calm Voice During Chaos: A dispatcher’s experience during the MSU shooting
Herb Oedel, 97, has decided to retire from skiing after hitting for slopes for 90 years.
97-year-old skier retires after hitting the slopes for one last time: ‘It has been a great run’
Gov. Whitmer orders flags raised to full-staff

Latest News

IONIA LANSING SEXTON
Lansing Sexton plays spoiler with overtime win over Ionia
PORTLAND LANSING CATHOLIC
L.C. Cougars win over Portland, clinch CAAC White title
Jackson Northwest moves to 20-2 with big win at home
Lansing Sexton holds off Ionia in thrilling OT win