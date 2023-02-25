Charlotte takes down Eaton Rapids for CAAC-White title

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The Charlotte Orioles honored championship teams of the past and former coach Steve Ernst then went out and played like champions in a 68 to 49 victory over Eaton Rapids.

The win wrapped up the CAAC White Championship; the Orioles won it outright with Ionia’s loss to Lansing Sexton.

It’s the first league championship for Charlotte in 31 years.

