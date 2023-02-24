Winter storm prompts discussion of power line safety

With ice and wind causing power outages across the state, Consumers Energy said they work...
With ice and wind causing power outages across the state, Consumers Energy said they work year-round to prevent power lines from becoming electrical hazards during the winter months.(WNEM)
By La'Nita Brooks and Hannah Mose
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - With ice and wind causing power outages across the state, Consumers Energy said they work year-round to prevent power lines from becoming electrical hazards during the winter months.

After a firefighter in Paw Paw was killed by coming into contact with a downed power line, Consumers Energy discussed the preparatory work they do to prevent similar tragedies from happening.

“Our training is the extent of, ‘I have a downed power line, stay away from it,’” said Robert Burdette, the Fire Chief of Grand Blanc Township Fire Department.

For that reason, Burdette said the Fire Department leaves those dangerous situations to energy company professionals.

“We don’t touch them with anything, we just let them lie there. We let the power companies come through and say, ‘Well, we can tell it’s a dead line because of the fuse being blown,’ or any other reasons, but we leave it to them,” Burdette said.

High wind speeds and freezing ice rain are common this time of year and together can cause frozen tree limbs to break, fall, and snap nearby power lines.

Tracy Wimmer with Consumers Energy said this is why the company goes out several times a year to evaluate trees that may need trimming.

“Our forestry program has done a lot of work over the last several years really ramping up efforts to go out and assess trees and mark them for trimming before major events, like the storm that we experienced this week took place. Precisely because they want to limit the number of downed wires or other issues that we see happen when we get these extreme weather situations,” Wimmer said.

Wimmer said in 2022, crews completed 7,100 miles of forestry trimming and maintenance around power lines, addressing the number one cause of power outages in Michigan.

She said even just a half inch of ice can put as much weight on a power line as a baby grand piano, causing the line to snap.

“When you see as much ice as we got, even with the extraordinary efforts that we’ve made over the last several years to do that preparatory work, it was still going to be inevitable that we were going to see pretty significant damage from such a unique weather situation.”

Consumers Energy said that anyone who sees a downed power line should stay at least 25 feet away and call 911 immediately.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm knocks out power to hundreds of thousands of Michiganders
Authorities urge Michiganders to stay off roads due to icy, hazardous conditions
Authorities urge Michiganders to stay off roads due to icy, hazardous conditions
1 MSU student discharged from hospital
Coach Harbaugh lends a hand in clearing Ann Arbor road during ice storm
A man from Indiana was critically injured in a Feb. 22, 2023 collision on US-12 in Berrien...
Man critically injured in collision involving semi truck on US-12

Latest News

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responds to double usual number of service calls due to ice
Winter storm knocks out power to hundreds of thousands of Michiganders
irst Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has a look at the weekend and beyond.
Colder air kicks off the weekend
Michiganders without power seek refuge from ice storm in hotels
Michiganders without power seek refuge from ice storm in hotels