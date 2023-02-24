Some Lansing downtown streets to close for telecommunications repair

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing Public Service Department announced starting at approximately 9 a.m. Friday some areas of downtown roads will be closed.

Westbound Michigan Avenue between Grand Avenue and Washington Square will be closed for an emergency telecommunications repair. Washington Square at the roundabout will also be closed.

Eastbound traffic on Michigan Avenue will be maintained.

Detours will be provided. See a map (PDF) of the impacted area and detours.

The closures are expected to last until approximately 5:00 pm on Saturday, Feb. 25.

For more information, please contact the Public Service Department at 517-483-4456.

