Some Lansing downtown streets to close for telecommunications repair

(MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing Public Service Department announced starting at approximately 9 a.m. Friday some areas of downtown roads will be closed.

Westbound Michigan Avenue between Grand Avenue and Washington Square will be closed for an emergency telecommunications repair. Washington Square at the roundabout will also be closed.

Eastbound traffic on Michigan Avenue will be maintained.

Detours will be provided. See a map (PDF) of the impacted area and detours.

The closures are expected to last until approximately 5:00 pm on Saturday, Feb. 25.

For more information, please contact the Public Service Department at 517-483-4456.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coach Harbaugh lends a hand in clearing Ann Arbor road during ice storm
Winter storm knocks out power to hundreds of thousands of Michiganders
1 MSU student discharged from hospital
Authorities urge Michiganders to stay off roads due to icy, hazardous conditions
Authorities urge Michiganders to stay off roads due to icy, hazardous conditions
A man from Indiana was critically injured in a Feb. 22, 2023 collision on US-12 in Berrien...
Man critically injured in collision involving semi truck on US-12

Latest News

Woman accused in hit-and-run death of MSU student returned to U.S. custody
A round of light snow tonight
Winter storm knocks out power to hundreds of thousands of Michiganders
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responds to double usual number of service calls due to ice