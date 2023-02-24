Shining the spotlight on drama therapy

By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drama therapy is now available in Mid-Michigan at Trillium Child and Family Services.

Drama therapy is an embodied practice that is active and experiential. This approach can provide the context for individuals to tell their stories, set goals, solve problems, and express feelings. Through drama, the depth and breadth of inner experience can be actively explored.

If Interested please contact Alaina Wilson (RDT)

Call or Text : (248) 780-9947

Email : awilson@trilliumservices.org

Other resources:

North American Drama Therapy

Association: https://www.nadta.org/

Trillium is also offering Saturday Sessions for those struggling with anxiety about finances.

You can find out more information by calling: (517) 480-1870 or emailing kcoats@trilliumservices.org.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coach Harbaugh lends a hand in clearing Ann Arbor road during ice storm
Hundreds of thousands of Michiganders remain without power
1 MSU student discharged from hospital
Authorities urge Michiganders to stay off roads due to icy, hazardous conditions
Authorities urge Michiganders to stay off roads due to icy, hazardous conditions
A man from Indiana was critically injured in a Feb. 22, 2023 collision on US-12 in Berrien...
Man critically injured in collision involving semi truck on US-12

Latest News

“Understanding the role of whales in the carbon cycle is a dynamic and emerging field that may...
Exploring secrets of the whale at the Wharton Center
Fish Fry Fridays are back! Find out where
Black Violin
Meet the musician behind ‘Black Violin’
Dean Transportation makes an impact
Dean Transportation ‘drives’ a focus for literacy