Shining the spotlight on drama therapy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drama therapy is now available in Mid-Michigan at Trillium Child and Family Services.

Drama therapy is an embodied practice that is active and experiential. This approach can provide the context for individuals to tell their stories, set goals, solve problems, and express feelings. Through drama, the depth and breadth of inner experience can be actively explored.

If Interested please contact Alaina Wilson (RDT)

Call or Text : (248) 780-9947

Email : awilson@trilliumservices.org

Other resources:

North American Drama Therapy

Association: https://www.nadta.org/

Trillium is also offering Saturday Sessions for those struggling with anxiety about finances.

You can find out more information by calling: (517) 480-1870 or emailing kcoats@trilliumservices.org.

