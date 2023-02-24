Schools Rule: Korean exchange students create lifelong bonds at Holt High School

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Holt High School welcomed 22 exchange students from Korea this year, who made long-lasting friendships during their three-week stay.

The family of Hayden Massey, a Holt student, took in an exchange student for the program and formed a close bond with her.

“I got lucky enough with the best girl ever and we’re like best friends,” Massey said. “My older sister is in college, so it’s just me at home and I really just wanted to have another person to hang out with.”

While the exchange students enjoyed hanging out and trying new things, their main goal was to develop their English and conversation skills.

This is the seventh year that Holt High School has hosted exchange students from Korea, according to high school counselor Kim Reichard.

“It has been an amazing journey,” Reichard said. “We have met so many great people and made friendships. Our students have made great connections with students around the world.”

In the summer, a group of Holt High School students will visit Korea for three weeks to reunite with the friends they made during the exchange program.

