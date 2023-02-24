Road sign hurled through car windshield in Orion Township crash

(Oakland County Sheriff's Office)
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office report a silver or gray 2013-2015 Kia Optima may have been the vehicle involved in a crash Tuesday in Orion Township that left another driver in serious condition.

Investigators believe evidence left at the scene indicates that a Kia Optima was northbound on Lapeer Road near Waldon Road at approximately 7:45 a.m. when the driver veered into the median, striking a road sign which became dislodged and went into the air. At the same time, a 31-yearold Lake Orion man was driving a 2013 Volkswagen Passat southbound on Lapeer Road. The airborne road sign went through the windshield of the Passat, striking the driver. The Passat then veered off Lapeer Road and eventually stopped against a tree near Waldon Road.

The Lake Orion man remains hospitalized in serious, but stable condition, according to authorities.

Investigators believe the Optima should have damage to its front end and possibly a crease in the hood.

Investigators currently have no information about the driver who struck the sign. Anyone who may have seen the crash, the vehicle involved, or has any information about the driver is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (248) 858-4950. The incident is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.

