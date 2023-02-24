Police seek truck stolen from Grand Ledge Fire Department parking lot

Police are looking for a 2008 GMC Sierra stolen from the Grand Ledge Fire Department parking lot.
Police are looking for a 2008 GMC Sierra stolen from the Grand Ledge Fire Department parking lot.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Grand Ledge are looking for a stolen 2008 silver GMC Sierra that was stolen Thursday morning.

According to authorities, the truck was stolen from the Grand Ledge Fire Department parking lot, located near the intersection of Halbert and Clinton streets. Police said the stolen truck has a small emergency light bar on top, a silver cab, some trim missing on the back and a small yellow sticker on the rear bumper. It has a Michigan Fire Association license plate that reads 6CN14.

Police said the suspect vehicle is an older red Chevrolet Silverado with an extended cab and black rims. Both vehicles were seen Thursday heading northbound on M-100 just after 9:45 a.m.

A photo of the suspect vehicle can be seen below.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Ledge Police Department at 517-627-2115.

Police said the suspect vehicle is a red Chevrolet Silverado with an extended cab and black rims.
Police said the suspect vehicle is a red Chevrolet Silverado with an extended cab and black rims.(WILX)

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coach Harbaugh lends a hand in clearing Ann Arbor road during ice storm
Winter storm knocks out power to hundreds of thousands of Michiganders
1 MSU student discharged from hospital
Authorities urge Michiganders to stay off roads due to icy, hazardous conditions
Authorities urge Michiganders to stay off roads due to icy, hazardous conditions
A man from Indiana was critically injured in a Feb. 22, 2023 collision on US-12 in Berrien...
Man critically injured in collision involving semi truck on US-12

Latest News

giveaway winner
Black Violin Ticket Giveaway Winners
517 Friday
517 Friday February 24, 2023
drama therapy
Shining the Spotlight on Drama Therapy
nat geo live
Dive Deep with Whales at the Wharton Center