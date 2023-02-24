Police seek truck stolen from Grand Ledge Fire Department parking lot

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Grand Ledge are looking for a stolen 2008 silver GMC Sierra that was stolen Thursday morning.

According to authorities, the truck was stolen from the Grand Ledge Fire Department parking lot, located near the intersection of Halbert and Clinton streets. Police said the stolen truck has a small emergency light bar on top, a silver cab, some trim missing on the back and a small yellow sticker on the rear bumper. It has a Michigan Fire Association license plate that reads 6CN14.

Police said the suspect vehicle is an older red Chevrolet Silverado with an extended cab and black rims. Both vehicles were seen Thursday heading northbound on M-100 just after 9:45 a.m.

A photo of the suspect vehicle can be seen below.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Ledge Police Department at 517-627-2115.

Police said the suspect vehicle is a red Chevrolet Silverado with an extended cab and black rims. (WILX)

