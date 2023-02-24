Michiganders without power seek refuge from ice storm in hotels

(WILX)
By Jordyn Burrell
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - One of the hardest hit areas from the Ash Wednesday ice storm was Jackson County.

A thick build-up of ice on roads, trees and power lines caused property damage and massive power outages.

Thousands of residents in Jackson and Hillsdale counties are still without power, and some are seeking refuge in hotels that still have electricity. However, the few hotels with power are already fully booked, and some hotel workers are struggling to cope with the influx of people trying to book rooms.

“The influx has just been crazy. Just people constantly calling maybe like every second about a room,” said William Montgomery, with Home2 Suites Jackson. “I have to look at it from a business standpoint, but at the end of the day, I’m human and it just breaks my heart just to know I have to turn away people. I don’t like doing it. It’s been pretty hard, unfortunately.”

The residents that have been able to find a hotel to stay at said they’re grateful.

“I called several and the closest was East Lansing and then I kind of called this one last minute and there was a cancellation,” said Diana Taylor. “God is good!”

Consumers Energy crews are working to get power restored for residents, but are unsure of when that will be. The utility said they have more than 100 crews from four different states assisting with restoration efforts.

