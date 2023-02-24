Michiganders urged to give first responders space during ice storm cleanup

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Frozen power lines, high winds and icy roads; they’re all things first responders tell us to avoid, but they don’t always have a choice.

Police, fire and power crews are first on the scene after any major storm. Their job isn’t for everyone, because it usually means putting themselves in danger. When they’re out on the scene, they ask that people do their part to help them stay safe.

When frozen limbs are falling onto power lines - snapping them out of place - Consumers Energy crews are usually first to respond.

Vice President of Electric Distribution Engineering Greg Salisbury said they protect themselves by staying aware of their surroundings. He said they usually start by assessing traffic, and then move on to looking for any other danger in their immediate area.

“Is there limbs on the wires? Is there heavy icing? Are there wires entangled with limbs or entangled with other wires?” he said. “And they stop and do a pre-job brief before they step into the zone where there’s electric wires.”

In the southern region of Ingham County, fire crews were quick to act when this week’s ice storm struck. The Ingham Township Fire Department was called out to multiple scenes of down power lines and fallen tree limbs.

When they’re in the line of danger, Fire Chief Brandon Whipple tells his team to have each other’s backs. If he can, he’ll send out a second crew, just to keep watch.

“If we’re not performing extrication on a vehicle, if we’re not in the middle of fighting fires, they’re overwatching that entire crew while they’re out,” he said. “That is their job; it takes a lot of stress and worry off of those crews.”

While crews are careful not to put themselves in harm’s way, they ask that the community take the same level of precaution. If you see a Consumers Energy team working to put customers back on the grid, Salisbury asks that drivers give them the space they need.

“We need people to be thoughtful and aware, to slow down and go around,” he said. “Because they need to be able to move around those trucks and safely get up in the buckets to work on the wires.”

Salisbury said when wind speeds start to climb into the 40s, that’s when he tells crews to come down.

Although it’s a dangerous career path to take, Whipple said he has a passion for firefighting. He said most of the first responders he knows choose to protect their community members before themselves, because of the compassion and empathy they have for others.

