Michigan State Police arrest teen for DUI with handgun

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A man was arrested Tuesday night after reportedly driving under the influence with a gun.

According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers stopped a vehicle in Cadillac for speeding just before 10 p.m. Police said the driver, an 18-year-old from Osceola County, told the troopers he was late for work and did not have a valid driver’s license.

Police said they observed a handgun in the vehicle, wedged between the driver’s seat and the center console, and they instructed the teen to exit the vehicle. Once out of the vehicle, police said he showed signs of intoxication and they administered sobriety tests.

The 18-year-old was placed under arrest and lodged at the Wexford County Jail on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm while under the influence, operating while under the influence, operating a vehicle with no license and operating a vehicle without security.

