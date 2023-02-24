Man convicted of 1990 Kalamazoo Co. murder to be released from prison, new trial granted

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Attorney General’s (DAG) Conviction Integrity Unit (CIU) announced the identification of previously undisclosed evidence has resulted in a new trial for 71-year-old Jeff Titus.

Titus was convicted in 2002 on four felony charges: two counts of first-degree premeditated murder and two counts of felony firearm for the November 17, 1990, death of two hunters found in the Fulton State Game Area (FGA) located in Kalamazoo County.

United States District Court Judge Paul D. Borman signed the Order granting Titus a new trial and ordering his immediate release Friday morning.

The AG CIU was contacted by the University of Michigan Innocence Clinic to review Titus’s innocence claim. The AG CIU confirmed the existence of new evidence that was not turned over to the defense prior to the 2002 trial, undermining the original convictions.

“There is new evidence which undermines the integrity of the original conviction, and justice requires that Mr. Titus be granted a new trial,” Nessel said.

The Titus case is the first in which the AG CIU has identified new evidence that undermines an original conviction, leading to a new trial. Four previous cases of wrongful convictions have been overturned through the efforts of the AG CIU: Gilbert Poole, Jr., Corey McCall, George DeJesus, and Melvin DeJesus.

Kalamazoo County Prosecuting Attorney, Jeff Getting said. “While it is difficult to admit when a legal error has occurred, being a prosecutor requires that we always find it within ourselves to do the right thing. Jeff Titus did not receive a fair trial in 2002. When that happens, we have to act.”

Titus was initially ruled out as a suspect, and the original investigation eventually went cold. The case was then resurrected by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office Cold-Case Unit, leading to Titus’s 2002 conviction on two counts of first-degree premeditated murder and two counts of felony-firearm. He was sentenced to life in prison.

Over the course of multiple years, an investigation by the AG CIU confirmed the existence of a previously undisclosed file in the original Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office homicide materials. This file contained approximately 30 pages relating to an alternate suspect, Thomas Dillon – a serial killer who was convicted of killing multiple hunters and outdoorsmen. Dillon was arrested in 1993 and ultimately pleaded guilty to five counts of first-degree murder in Ohio in order to avoid the death penalty. Dillon was a suspect in multiple other cases in addition to the five murders to which he confessed.

The AG CIU investigation collected and confirmed additional information identifying Dillon as an alternative suspect in the Titus case. Police reports indicated that two witnesses had gone to Ohio and identified Dillon as having been near the FGA crime scene on the day of the murders. One witness identified the car allegedly driven by Dillon as the same model owned by Dillon’s wife. Two co-workers said that Dillon had borrowed a gun from each of them to use while hunting on November 17, 1990, and the victims in this case were killed with two different types of ammunition.

The AG CIU also highlighted occasions documented by law enforcement in which Dillon would drive hundreds of miles to perpetrate his offenses. Documentation shows that Dillon would pick up his shell casings after every murder, and that he never left any evidence behind. Dillon confessed to killing two hunters close together. He also confessed to murders occurring a week prior to the FGA murders and again roughly a week after the FGA murders. Dillon passed away in 2011 while in the medical wing at Corrections Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.

“I am grateful to the AG’s Conviction Integrity Unit for conducting a thorough investigation and agreeing that Mr. Titus did not receive a fair trial because of undisclosed information.” Dave Moran, co-director of the University of Michigan Innocence Clinic and defense counsel, said. “At the time of the killings, Mr. Titus was hunting with a friend nearly 30 miles away from the Fulton Game Area. But several people saw a man who had driven his car into a ditch near the FGA shortly after the shots were fired and who behaved suspiciously. When Mr. Titus was convicted, the jury never learned that the man in the ditch had been identified by two witnesses as Thomas Dillon and other evidence connecting Dillon to the FGA murders.”

Titus is in the process of being released from the Lakeland Correctional Facility in Coldwater, Michigan.

