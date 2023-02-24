Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responds to double usual number of service calls due to ice

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports responding to 77 weather-related instances on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office reports the calls included trees and wires down in the road. The number of calls for service was down from 89 traffic hazards on Wednesday, this is double the amount of calls for service that average 22-41 on weekdays.

