Gov. Whitmer orders flags raised to full-staff

Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:51 AM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags across the state of Michigan to be raised to full-staff on Monday, Feb. 27.

The flags have been lowered to half-staff since Tuesday, Feb. 14 to honor and remember the victims of the shooting at Michigan State University in East Lansing.

“As the Spartan community continues to heal from the horrific campus shooting in East Lansing last week, I know every Michigander will wrap their arms around the families of the victims, the injured, and all those affected by these senseless acts,” said Governor Whitmer. “I want to offer gratitude once again for the law enforcement, first responders, and medical professionals for acting quickly to save lives. I know we will honor our collective responsibility to keep Michiganders safe and ensure no one has to live in fear of gun violence.”

The State of Michigan remembers the victims and stands in solidarity with the Spartan community. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations are encouraged to raise flags to full-staff.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Monday, February 27, 2023.

