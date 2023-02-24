Generator leaking fuel causes Michigan house fire

Fire crews believe a Feb. 23, 2023 house fire was caused by a generator leaking fuel.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Fire crews are urging Michiganders to be vigilant after a house fire Thursday.

According to authorities, it happened just after 11 a.m. at an Ann Arbor home, located near the intersection of Nixon Road and Aurora Street. The Ann Arbor Fire Department said a generator had a fuel leak, which caused two generators to catch fire, which spread to the house. Fire crews were able to control the blaze before it could enter the house.

No injuries were reported.

The Ann Arbor Fire Department is urging residents that generators need to be outside and at least 20 feet from any structure.

