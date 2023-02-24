Exploring secrets of the whale at the Wharton Center

By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Celebrated National Geographic Explorer and photographer Brian Skerry has spent nearly four decades exploring and documenting Earth’s oceans. For his latest project, he turns his lens to one of the world’s most beloved animals to illuminate startling new insights into their lives and culture.

Discover the extraordinary communication skills and intricate social structures among four different species of whales—from the international cuisines of orcas to families of beluga whales playing at their “summer resort”—and learn what these majestic creatures can teach us about ourselves and our planet.

You can learn more information and get tickets here: https://www.whartoncenter.com/events/detail/national-geographic-live-whales

