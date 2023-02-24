‘Code Blue’ - Lansing initiates Cold Weather Emergency Plan as thousands remain without power

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in Lansing initiated the city’s Code Blue cold weather plan Friday afternoon.

Officials said the implementation of the extreme cold temperature plan was due to wind chill temperatures expected throughout the weekend.

The Code Blue will run until Monday, Feb. 27 at 8 a.m.

Friday cold-weather shelters:

Day: Holy Cross New Hope Community Center

Night: Holy Cross New Hope Community Center and The Outreach Drop-In Center

Saturday and Sunday cold-weather shelters:

Day: Advent House

Night: The Outreach Drop-In Center

More information can be found on Lansing’s official website.

