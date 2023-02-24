‘Code Blue’ - Lansing initiates Cold Weather Emergency Plan as thousands remain without power

(Gray Media)
By Dane Kelly and Kayla Jones
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in Lansing initiated the city’s Code Blue cold weather plan Friday afternoon.

Related: Hundreds of thousands of Michiganders remain without power

Officials said the implementation of the extreme cold temperature plan was due to wind chill temperatures expected throughout the weekend.

The Code Blue will run until Monday, Feb. 27 at 8 a.m.

Friday cold-weather shelters:

Day: Holy Cross New Hope Community Center

Night: Holy Cross New Hope Community Center and The Outreach Drop-In Center

Saturday and Sunday cold-weather shelters:

Day: Advent House

Night: The Outreach Drop-In Center

More information can be found on Lansing’s official website.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coach Harbaugh lends a hand in clearing Ann Arbor road during ice storm
Hundreds of thousands of Michiganders remain without power
1 MSU student discharged from hospital
Authorities urge Michiganders to stay off roads due to icy, hazardous conditions
Authorities urge Michiganders to stay off roads due to icy, hazardous conditions
A man from Indiana was critically injured in a Feb. 22, 2023 collision on US-12 in Berrien...
Man critically injured in collision involving semi truck on US-12

Latest News

Students from Asan, Republic of Korea
Schools Rule: Korean exchange students create lifelong bonds at Holt High School
Schools Rule: Korean exchange students create lifelong bonds at Holt High School
Schools Rule: Korean exchange students create lifelong bonds at Holt High School
Woman accused in hit-and-run death of MSU student returned to U.S. custody
Hundreds of thousands of Michiganders remain without power