Chilly Friday brings light snow, Studio 10 previews
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As mid-Michigan continues to recover from Wednesday’s ice storm, First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to preview a chilly start to the weekend and our chances for snowfall.
Plus Claudia Sella stops by to preview what’s coming up on Friday’s edition of Studio 10 at 3:00 p.m.!
