Chilly Friday brings light snow, Studio 10 previews

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As mid-Michigan continues to recover from Wednesday’s ice storm, First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to preview a chilly start to the weekend and our chances for snowfall.

Plus Claudia Sella stops by to preview what’s coming up on Friday’s edition of Studio 10 at 3:00 p.m.!

Connect with Studio 10!

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Read more:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.