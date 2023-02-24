17-year-old Ukrainian refugee on how music unites

By Local News Live
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Friday marks the one-year anniversary of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. When missiles started raining down, millions of Ukrainians fled, leaving behind their homes and families. National Correspondent Debra Alfarone speaks with a teen who came to the U.S. with his little brother. 17-year-old Ivan Dmytriiev shares his incredible story of survival and explains how music bridges both his worlds.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coach Harbaugh lends a hand in clearing Ann Arbor road during ice storm
Winter storm knocks out power to hundreds of thousands of Michiganders
1 MSU student discharged from hospital
Authorities urge Michiganders to stay off roads due to icy, hazardous conditions
Authorities urge Michiganders to stay off roads due to icy, hazardous conditions
A man from Indiana was critically injured in a Feb. 22, 2023 collision on US-12 in Berrien...
Man critically injured in collision involving semi truck on US-12

Latest News

On the stand Thursday, Alex Murdaugh talks about finding his son Paul dead.
LIVE: Prosecutor: Alex Murdaugh ‘fuzzy’ about new story detail
New video footage of Bakhmut shot from the air with a drone for The Associated Press shows how...
Ukraine’s leader defiant on anniversary of Russian invasion
An Amber Alert has been issued for Leon Ramsarran.
Amber Alert issued for missing Minnesota boy
FILE - This aerial photo shows the movie set of "Rust" at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe,...
Weapons supervisor pleads not guilty in ‘Rust’ shooting case
President Joe Biden smiles as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Feb. 3,...
Biden to draw health care contrast with GOP in Virginia