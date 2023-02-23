Winter storm causes crashes, downed trees and power lines in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday morning Jackson residents awoke to cars covered in ice, downed trees and power lines, and many without power.

News 10’s Taylor Gattoni was live in Jackson at Haslett and West Ave. sharing what road conditions look like this morning.

If you’re driving, give your car extra time to slow down, turn and stop. Even when roads look clear there can still be slippery spots on the road. Test your breaks to make sure they work and if you feel your car starting to slide do not slam on the brakes.

Lt. Rene Gonzalez Michigan State Police shared recommendations of how to prepare in case you do slip off the road. “We suggest other motorists to keep an emergency kit in their car as well; it could be extra blankets, a shovel, any type of kitty litter, something like that to put down on their wheels if they’re stuck. Anything that might help if they become disabled and they have to wait for a wrecker or family member to come help.”

Jackson Area Transportation Authority (JATA) is running Thursday.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.