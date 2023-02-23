What the Tech: Using face ID to snoop

Your smartphone holds a lot of personal information that you don't want a hacker, a snooping friend or a spouse to see.
By Jamey Tucker
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Your smartphone holds a lot of personal information that you don’t want a hacker, or other bad guys to see. You might also not want a snooping friend or spouse to go digging through your messages and apps.

iPhones have a convenient feature to lock your phone until you look at it using the “face ID” feature. If that has you worried, here’s a quick way to lock an iPhone down.

iPhone users know to unlock a phone you just have to look at it. At least if you have an iPhone X or newer. Have you ever wondered if someone can take advantage of that feature and unlock your phone while you’re asleep?

Yes, they can.

I tested it out with my son, sleeping on the couch. I pick up his phone, held it in front of his face, and - presto. I now have access to anything on his phone without him knowing.

The key is in settings under face ID & passcode. Down near the bottom, there are options for “attention.” If “require attention for face ID” is turned off, the phone will unlock whenever the camera sees your face. Even with your eyes closed.

If I turn this on your eyes must be open, looking into the camera for the phone to unlock.

Is there a downside to turning this on?

The phone might not unlock as quickly if you’re not looking directly into the camera, and it may not work if you’re wearing sunglasses.

If you wear an Apple watch, they might also be able to unlock your phone without using face ID at all. If “unlock with Apple watch” is turned on in settings, the phone will unlock if it’s in range of the unlocked watch.

If you’re worried someone may try to unlock your phone while you’re asleep, turn on “require attention” and turn off “unlock with Apple watch.”

It’s a little more difficult to address this issue with Android phones, as only some devices have the ability to unlock using facial identification. Most Android devices primarily use passcodes or fingerprints to unlock the phone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm knocks out power for thousands in Mid-Michigan
Michael Anthony Granado
Lansing gang leader sentenced to 12 years in federal prison
A man from Indiana was critically injured in a Feb. 22, 2023 collision on US-12 in Berrien...
Man critically injured in collision involving semi truck on US-12
Grand Ledge man breaks world record, sells more than 13,000 vehicles
Grand Ledge man breaks world record, sells more than 13,000 vehicles
Authorities urge Michiganders to stay off roads due to icy, hazardous conditions
Authorities urge Michiganders to stay off roads due to icy, hazardous conditions

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day
Ice storm clean-up continues with some improving weather
Winter storm knocks out power for thousands in Mid-Michigan
Your smartphone holds a lot of personal information that you don't want a hacker, or other bad...
What the Tech: Using face ID to snoop