What the Tech: App of the Day - Airbnb Experiences

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Millions of people use Airbnb to find places to stay on vacation. But even if you’re staying in a resort or hotel, there’s a little-known Airbnb feature to find, not just places to stay, but things to do.

It’s where locals offer some unique experiences that aren’t listed anywhere else. Consumer technology reporter Jamey Tucker has how to find it.

At any vacation spot, tourists go where tourists usually go. Wouldn’t it be nice to know about some of the lesser-known adventures that make each location unique? Those off-the-beaten-path activities only the locals know?

Even if you don’t use Airbnb to book a stay, you may miss out on its experiences.

The Airbnb app has a separate tab for ‘experiences’. Don’t worry, lots of people miss it.

These are activities led by locals with expertise. Rather than spending a lot of money on a tourist trap at the beach, a person takes you to an island for a survivor-type challenge. Visiting Los Angeles, a guy drives you around the legendary Hollywood places for three hours in a 1973 convertible Cadillac.

You won’t find those things in a tourist brochure.

When you search for locations, just tap the experiences tab. A few years ago, I booked an Instagram photo shoot in Hollywood. For over an hour, a professional photographer took a small group around Melrose Avenue for a photo shoot. Every city has someone who’ll guide you through a walking tour.

It’s a great way to get a taste of the area you’re visiting with locals who know the lay of the land. No tourist traps, no big corporations, just regular folks with a passion.

Booking an experience does not require you to book a place to stay through Airbnb. Searching is free in the app for Android and Apple devices, as well as on the Airbnb website.

