Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day

Gusty winds could slow power restoration.
Warmer temperatures are forecast today but it will come with some wind.
By Darrin Rockcole and Colton Cichoracki
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The First Alert Weather Day for Thursday will continue as clean-up efforts after the ice storm will be complicated by strong gusty winds. \

Wind gusts of near 40 mph are possible during the afternoon and evening hours. The gusty winds could bring down already damaged tree limbs and power lines from the freezing rain many locations across Mid-Michigan saw Wednesday into Wednesday night.

Across the state as of 10 a.m. more than 680,000 DTE and Consumers Energy customers were without power. The gusty winds will not only potentially cause more outages, but will also slow the restoration work that is currently underway.

The gusty winds will bring colder air back to the area. Temperatures will drop into the teens overnight and highs will be in the 20s on Friday.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm knocks out power for thousands in Mid-Michigan
Michael Anthony Granado
Lansing gang leader sentenced to 12 years in federal prison
A man from Indiana was critically injured in a Feb. 22, 2023 collision on US-12 in Berrien...
Man critically injured in collision involving semi truck on US-12
Grand Ledge man breaks world record, sells more than 13,000 vehicles
Grand Ledge man breaks world record, sells more than 13,000 vehicles
Authorities urge Michiganders to stay off roads due to icy, hazardous conditions
Authorities urge Michiganders to stay off roads due to icy, hazardous conditions

Latest News

Ice storm clean-up continues with some improving weather
Winter storm knocks out power for thousands in Mid-Michigan
1 MSU student discharged from hospital
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
State reports first flu-related child death