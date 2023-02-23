Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The First Alert Weather Day for Thursday will continue as clean-up efforts after the ice storm will be complicated by strong gusty winds. \

Wind gusts of near 40 mph are possible during the afternoon and evening hours. The gusty winds could bring down already damaged tree limbs and power lines from the freezing rain many locations across Mid-Michigan saw Wednesday into Wednesday night.

Across the state as of 10 a.m. more than 680,000 DTE and Consumers Energy customers were without power. The gusty winds will not only potentially cause more outages, but will also slow the restoration work that is currently underway.

The gusty winds will bring colder air back to the area. Temperatures will drop into the teens overnight and highs will be in the 20s on Friday.

