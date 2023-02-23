Staudt’s Rising Stars: Elijah Deveraux

By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Elijah Deveraux from Lansing.

He is seven years old and a defensive standout on the Eastside Raiders.

Outside of that, he loves to read and play computer games.

If you know a youngster just getting into sports that you’d like to nominate, CLICK HERE.

