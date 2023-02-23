Snowplow companies in high demand as temperatures get worse

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Several parts of Mid-Michigan are experiencing dangerous weather conditions and plowing companies are working overtime to clear icy roads.

“Soon as they call us to do the service, we are in,” said Jose Vera.

Jose Vera is the owner of Vera Lawn Care, landscaping and snow removal. He and his brother contract with businesses and homes in Michigan.

Like many plow companies, the weather determines the demand for plowing and salting.

“Sometimes it’s a little hard because when there’s a little snow, people don’t want me. But when it’s heavy, they want me to be there and that’s a lot of properties,” said Vera.

The company works with more than 200 places throughout the season. Generally, when the winter season begins, they are aware of the properties that need service.

On a single day like Thursday, with icy conditions, they are working non-stop.

“34 hours straight. The last storm that we had, the biggest storm, they continue for a couple days and we don’t stop,” said Vera.

Long hours means making sure people have clear driveways and roads that are free of ice.

